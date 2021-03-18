Susan Smith, District mission support officer, and Keely Brown, a deputy program manager, revisit discussion topics immediately following the Professional Women’s Free Forum in Phoenix March 18. The forum discussed workplace culture, employment and promotion rates, progress in women’s equality, gender perception and other important topics. The South Pacific Border District held the forum in honor of Women’s History Month.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6564491
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-RY318-103
|Resolution:
|3024x3410
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Discussion [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
