    Discussion

    Discussion

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    Susan Smith, District mission support officer, and Keely Brown, a deputy program manager, revisit discussion topics immediately following the Professional Women’s Free Forum in Phoenix March 18. The forum discussed workplace culture, employment and promotion rates, progress in women’s equality, gender perception and other important topics. The South Pacific Border District held the forum in honor of Women’s History Month.

    IMAGE INFO

