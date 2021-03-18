Susan Smith, District mission support officer, and Keely Brown, a deputy program manager, revisit discussion topics immediately following the Professional Women’s Free Forum in Phoenix March 18. The forum discussed workplace culture, employment and promotion rates, progress in women’s equality, gender perception and other important topics. The South Pacific Border District held the forum in honor of Women’s History Month.

