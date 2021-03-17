Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jessie Chism [Image 3 of 4]

    Jessie Chism

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Jay Field 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    Jessie Chism, a project engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, assesses work stoppage at a project near Yuma, Arizona March 17. Chism, unable to attend the South Pacific Border District’s Professional Women’s Free Forum in-person, emailed questions and topics of discussion.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    District recognizes Women&rsquo;s History Month: women empowering women

