Attendees of the Professional Women’s Free Forum pose for a portrait at the South Pacific Border District in Phoenix March 18. The District forum was held in honor of Women’s History Month and brought together women of diverse professions to exchange ideas and experiences in the workplace.

Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US