Attendees of the Professional Women’s Free Forum pose for a portrait at the South Pacific Border District in Phoenix March 18. The District forum was held in honor of Women’s History Month and brought together women of diverse professions to exchange ideas and experiences in the workplace.
This work, Women's Free Forum [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District recognizes Women’s History Month: women empowering women
