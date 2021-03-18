Attendees of the South Pacific Border District’s Professional Women’s Free Forum introduce themselves before addressing discussion topics in Phoenix March 18. The forum brought together women of diverse professions to exchange ideas and experiences

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6564493 VIRIN: 210318-A-RY318-105 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.37 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Introductions [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.