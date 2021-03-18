District recognizes Women’s History Month: women empowering women

PHOENIX (March 18, 2021) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District hosted the Professional Women’s Free Forum in Phoenix March 18.

The District forum was held in honor of Women’s History Month and brought together women of diverse professions to exchange ideas and experiences in the workplace.

“The forum was an investment in each other; women empowering women,” stated Keely Brown, a deputy program manager.

The forum discussed workplace culture, employment and promotion rates, progress in women’s equality, gender perception and other important topics. Employees who could not attend in-person were encouraged to email topics and questions important to them.

“Women have historically been erased from history; celebrating Women’s History Month helps to break that narrative,” wrote Jessie Chism, a project engineer in the District’s Yuma office.

Women’s History Month commemorates and encourages the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

“My aunt was asked by her high school professor in 1975 to disenroll from physics because he ‘didn’t have a curriculum for women,’” penned Chism, introducing the topic of gender workforce improvements. “Women have won may battles since, but the fight isn’t over.”

“I have been working with the Corps for a very long time,” stated District Mission Support Officer Susan Smith, addressing the topic. “I have seen shifts in male/female representation.”

According to the 2019 Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Program report, the USACE civilian workforce is 68% male and 32% female. The participation rate continues to be less than expected based upon the National Civilian Labor Force’s report rate of 48% female.

“I have noticed that construction, engineering, and other STEM specialties have more men working in the industry, compared to human resources and other administrative departments,” commented Kimber Lee Smith, a workforce management specialist. “The more technical jobs tend to generate more income and promote faster.”

“A reason I feel our counterparts may be getting promoted faster is because women are being more upfront and honest during the digital assessments,” interjected Deputy Area Engineer Christina Hansen. “I was once told by a female colleague; I should answer the questionnaires in USA Jobs ‘like a man.’ I was puzzled by that statement. We are rating ourselves more honestly which in the end is one of the contributing factors to diminishing our opportunities as women to be promoted faster.”

The group continued the discussion regarding promotion, hiring and other equal employment opportunity topics.

“At a previous job, it felt easier to leave than to cause a rift by bringing up concerns or reporting problems,” Bilqis Ali, a District budget analysist. “I know it means things may not change there, but after you have had a few hard years, you’re just ready to get out of there. I don’t think I would have been at this level professionally and personally if I had stayed.”

The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and USACE work proactively to enhance the employment of women, minorities, veterans, and people with disabilities. This is achieved through policy development, oversight, complaints prevention, outreach, education, and training programs.

“I really appreciated everyone sharing their truths, empowering each other,” remarked Brown at the end of the meeting. “I am truly appreciative of the best 30 minutes of my Women’s History Month.”

