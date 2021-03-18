Refueling the fight during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jakob Kime, boom operator assigned to 912th Air Refueling Squadron Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, looks out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, March 18, 2021. Red Flag exercise teams are comprised of multiple aircraft from different squadrons that perform specialized battle tasks to effectively simulate real-word fighting scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

