An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, March 18, 2021. Red Flag began in 1975 as an aerial combat exercise but has evolved to include war-fighting across air, space and cyberspace domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 19:03 Photo ID: 6564484 VIRIN: 210318-F-LY743-1004 Resolution: 4222x2618 Size: 1.06 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling the fight during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Type to enter text [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.