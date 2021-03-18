Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jakob Kime, boom operator assigned to 912th Air Refueling Squadron Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, looks out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker while a A B-1B Lancer assigned the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, approaches for fuel over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, March 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, Refueling the fight during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fighter Jet
    Joint Operation
    Nellis
    Joint Operations
    Air Power
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-2

