Refueling the fight during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jakob Kime, boom operator assigned to 912th Air Refueling Squadron Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, looks out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker while a A B-1B Lancer assigned the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, approaches for fuel over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, March 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

