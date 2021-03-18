An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill AFB, Florida, for air refueling support during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2021. Red Flag trains pilots and air crews together to build a more lethal, resilient and adaptable coalition force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6564486
|VIRIN:
|210318-F-LY743-1002
|Resolution:
|4685x2820
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling the fight during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Type to enter text [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
