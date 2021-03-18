Refueling the fight during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Type to enter text

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill AFB, Florida, for air refueling support during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2021. Red Flag trains pilots and air crews together to build a more lethal, resilient and adaptable coalition force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

