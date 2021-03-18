Refueling the fight during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Type to enter text

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill AFB, Florida, for air refueling support during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2021. Red Flag trains pilots and air crews together to build a more lethal, resilient and adaptable coalition force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 19:03
    Photo ID: 6564487
    VIRIN: 210318-F-LY743-1001
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Fighter Jet
    Joint Operation
    Nellis
    Joint Operations
    Air Power
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-2

