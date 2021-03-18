U.S. Army Korean War veteran James Plummer, 90, was the 100,000th person to receive the Covid-19 vaccination at the Atlantic County mega-site in Atlantic City, N.J., March 18, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
This work, Atlantic County Covid-19 site vaccinates 100,000th person [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
