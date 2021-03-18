Atlantic County Covid-19 site vaccinates 100,000th person

U.S. Air Force Col. Yvonne Mays, center, director of staff for the New Jersey Air National Guard, visits with Airmen working at the Atlantic County Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in Atlantic City, N.J., March 18, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

Date Taken: 03.18.2021
Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US