U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean J. McCauley, right, speaks with Col. Yvonne Mays, director of staff for the New Jersey Air National Guard, at the Atlantic County Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in Atlantic City, N.J., March 18, 2021. McCauley is an intelligence officer with the 177th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6563712
|VIRIN:
|210318-Z-NI803-1067
|Resolution:
|5500x3667
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlantic County Covid-19 site vaccinates 100,000th person [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
