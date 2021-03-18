U.S. Air Force Col. Yvonne Mays, right, director of staff for the New Jersey Air National Guard, stands for a portrait with Tech. Sgt. Miracle Mays, 177th Security Forces Squadron, during a visit with Airmen working at the Atlantic County Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in Atlantic City, N.J., March 18, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 11:52 Photo ID: 6563713 VIRIN: 210318-Z-NI803-1077 Resolution: 4909x3273 Size: 5.13 MB Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atlantic County Covid-19 site vaccinates 100,000th person [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.