    Atlantic County Covid-19 site vaccinates 100,000th person [Image 8 of 12]

    Atlantic County Covid-19 site vaccinates 100,000th person

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Korean War veteran James Plummer, 90, is assisted by Senior Master Scott Cupples with the 108th Wing at the Atlantic County mega-site in Atlantic City, N.J., March 18, 2021. Plummer was the 100,000th person to receive the Covid-19 vaccination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    This work, Atlantic County Covid-19 site vaccinates 100,000th person [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Atlantic City
    New Jersey
    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Covid-19

