B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event

North Carolina Army National Guard Special Forces recruiters provide instructions to a formation of students during the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) sponsored SOCOM Athlete Hell Day event at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 13, 2021. During the event 27 students received mentorship, fitness test evaluations and immersion training replicating the U.S. military’s special operations qualification courses. Additionally, the students received a briefing about the available opportunities within the NCARNG’s Special Forces units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

