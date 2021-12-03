U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sam Blackman, a North Carolina Army National Guard Special Forces recruiter, conducts a class about the proper packing of a rucksack during the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), NCARNG, sponsored SOCOM Athlete Hell Day event at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2021. During the three-day event 27 students received mentorship, fitness test evaluations and immersion training replicating the U.S. military’s special operations qualification courses. Additionally, the students received a briefing about the available opportunities within the NCARNG’s Special Forces units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 08:25
|Photo ID:
|6563483
|VIRIN:
|210312-Z-MZ148-1064
|Resolution:
|4993x3566
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event
LEAVE A COMMENT