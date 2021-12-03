B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sam Blackman, a North Carolina Army National Guard Special Forces recruiter, conducts a class about the proper packing of a rucksack during the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), NCARNG, sponsored SOCOM Athlete Hell Day event at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2021. During the three-day event 27 students received mentorship, fitness test evaluations and immersion training replicating the U.S. military’s special operations qualification courses. Additionally, the students received a briefing about the available opportunities within the NCARNG’s Special Forces units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

