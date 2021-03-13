Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event [Image 2 of 5]

    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    Sgt. 1st Class Charlie Stetson, a North Carolina Army National Guard Special Forces recruiter, supervises a log physical training event during the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), NCARNG, sponsored SOCOM Athlete Hell Day event at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 13, 2021. During the three-day event approximately 27 students received mentorship, fitness test evaluations and immersion training replicating the U.S. military’s special operations qualification courses. Additionally, the students received a briefing about the available opportunities at the NCARNG’s Special Forces units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 08:25
    Photo ID: 6563484
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-MZ148-1301
    Resolution: 5110x3650
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event
    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event
    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event
    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event
    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SF
    Special Forces
    recruiting
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    NCARNG
    18 series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT