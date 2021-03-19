B 3-20th SFG (A) Sponsors SOCOM Athlete HELL DAY Event

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton | North Carolina Army National Guard Special Forces recruiters provide instructions to a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton | North Carolina Army National Guard Special Forces recruiters provide instructions to a formation of students during the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) sponsored SOCOM Athlete Hell Day event at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 13, 2021. During the event 27 students received mentorship, fitness test evaluations and immersion training replicating the U.S. military’s special operations qualification courses. Additionally, the students received a briefing about the available opportunities within the NCARNG’s Special Forces units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), North Carolina Army National Guard, sponsored a SOCOM Athlete Hell Day event at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12-14, 2021.



During the event current and former special operations operators, from different branches of service, provided mentoring, assessments, fitness tests and immersion training to 27 students, age 17 – 30 years old, from as far away as Colorado and Florida.



Additionally, NCARNG Special Forces recruiters, as well active members of the NCARNG Special Forces community, were available to assist with the event and inform the students about the ARNG Special Forces community.



“You do have the opportunity to be successful outside of this (Special Forces),” said Sgt. 1st Class Charlie Stetson, a North Carolina Army National Guard Special Forces Recruiter and currently serving with B 3-20th SFG (A). “I get to do a mission that really matters and I still get to have the opportunity to have a civilian job.”



Being involved in the Fort Bragg SOCOM Athlete Hell Day event allowed the recruiters to focus on a group of individuals highly interested in being a part of the special operations community.



“What we get from a program like SOCOM Athlete is a higher quality lead, not only physically, but it is worth noting that these recruits have already put in time, money and effort to train and compete for an opportunity in Special Forces,” said Stetson.



As a result, the success rate of a lead generated from SOCOM Athlete will have a much greater pass rate.



If you’re wanting to find out more about the Special Forces opportunities within the North Carolina Guard, go to NCARNG.com/SF.