Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce [Image 6 of 6]

    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce

    PONCE, PR, PUERTO RICO

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Chaparro, Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's Operation Sergeant, explains how the allocation of vaccines works throughout the Guard's vaccination sites around the island during the visit to the Salvador Dijols Coliseum in Ponce, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2021. The SEAC visited the island to get firsthand knowledge of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's operations during Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6562838
    VIRIN: 210317-Z-IQ017-1087
    Resolution: 5918x4051
    Size: 12.89 MB
    Location: PONCE, PR, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce
    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce
    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce
    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce
    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce
    SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    National Guard Bureau
    Siempre Presente
    Covid19 National Guard
    Operation Warp Speed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT