SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce

Sgt. Ernesto Martínez, an Army Aviation's crew chief, directs the Senior Enlisted Advisor, Tony L. Whitehead, to board the UH-60 "Blackhawk" helicopter at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2021. The SEAC visited the island to get firsthand knowledge of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's operations during Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 Location: PONCE, PR