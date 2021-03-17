Sgt. Ernesto Martínez, an Army Aviation's crew chief, directs the Senior Enlisted Advisor, Tony L. Whitehead, to board the UH-60 "Blackhawk" helicopter at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2021. The SEAC visited the island to get firsthand knowledge of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's operations during Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6562833
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-IQ017-1005
|Resolution:
|5615x4480
|Size:
|13.8 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT