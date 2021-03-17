SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce

From left, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, Tony L. Whitehead, and Command Sergeant Major Andrés Ruiz, and State Command Sergeant Major, arrive at the Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2021. The SEAC visited the island to get firsthand knowledge of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's operations during Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

