SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce

Tech. Sgt. Airam Abraham, a medic from the Air National Guard, talks to the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, Tony L. Whitehead, about his mission at the Salvador Dijols Coliseum in Ponce, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2021. The SEAC visited the island to get firsthand knowledge of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's operations during Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

