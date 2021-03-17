Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jesús Ortiz, pilots a UH-60 "Blackhawk" back to Army Aviation's Headquarters after a visit from the Senior Enlisted Advisor to Ponce, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2021. The SEAC visited the island to get firsthand knowledge of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's operations during Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6562835 VIRIN: 210317-Z-IQ017-1192 Resolution: 5700x4480 Size: 9.46 MB Location: PONCE, PR, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAC of the Bureau Visits PRNG's Vaccination Site in Ponce [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.