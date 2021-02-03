Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back in action [Image 7 of 7]

    Back in action

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Michael Dreher, 311th Fighter Squadron pilot straps into F-16 Viper Aircraft 9053, March 2, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron spent 22 months rebuilding the aircraft to return to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 15:03
    Photo ID: 6562495
    VIRIN: 210302-F-HH678-1055
    Resolution: 849x566
    Size: 122.06 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back in action [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Maintainers
    49th Wing
    849th AMXS
    F-16 Viper
    A9053

