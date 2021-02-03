Back in action

Capt. Michael Dreher, 311th Fighter Squadron pilot straps into F-16 Viper Aircraft 9053, March 2, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron spent 22 months rebuilding the aircraft to return to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
