Back in action

The F-16 Viper Aircraft 9053 prepares to taxi after preflight checks, March 2, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-16 Viper had 536 parts replaced after being used as a cannibalization jet due to being in disrepair after extended damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

