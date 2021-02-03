The F-16 Viper Aircraft 9053 prepares to taxi after preflight checks, March 2, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-16 Viper had 536 parts replaced after being used as a cannibalization jet due to being in disrepair after extended damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6562494
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-HH678-1091
|Resolution:
|802x535
|Size:
|83.06 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Back in action [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
