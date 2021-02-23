Back in action

Staff Sgt. Bill Bohnas, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tubes support brackets on hydraulic lines on an F-16 Viper, Feb. 23, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The support brackets keep hydraulic lines from chaffing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
