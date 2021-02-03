Senior Airman Brian Raatz, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief completes preflight ground checks on F-16 Viper Aircraft 9053, March 2, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Aircraft maintainers perform pre, post and between-flight safety and function checks, which includes double and triple checking fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality and running diagnostics on the electrical systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6562493
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-HH678-1020
|Resolution:
|797x532
|Size:
|126.33 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Back in action [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT