Back in action

Senior Airman Brian Raatz, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief completes preflight ground checks on F-16 Viper Aircraft 9053, March 2, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Aircraft maintainers perform pre, post and between-flight safety and function checks, which includes double and triple checking fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality and running diagnostics on the electrical systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

