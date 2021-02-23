Back in action

Members of the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work on the F-16 Viper Aircraft 9053, Feb. 23, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 849th AMXS spent 22 months rebuilding the aircraft to return it to operational status . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

