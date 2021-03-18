US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement

Chargé d'Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Rob Rapson, and South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo initial the Special Measures Agreement, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong, Seoul, March 18, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

