Chargé d'Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Rob Rapson, and South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo initial the Special Measures Agreement, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong, Seoul, March 18, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6561922
|VIRIN:
|210318-D-BN624-0136
|Resolution:
|4647x3092
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT