    US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement [Image 4 of 10]

    US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Chargé d'Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Rob Rapson, and South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo initial the Special Measures Agreement, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong, Seoul, March 18, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Lloyd Austin
    SECDEFAustin

