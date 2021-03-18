Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrive with their South Korean counterparts, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, for an event in which U.S. and South Korean officials will initial the Special Measures Agreement, Seoul, March 18, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6561923
|VIRIN:
|210318-D-BN624-0073
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|17.7 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT