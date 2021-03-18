Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III take part in a press event with their South Korean counterparts, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, Seoul, March 18, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 10:31
|Photo ID:
|6561925
|VIRIN:
|210318-D-BN624-0335
|Resolution:
|4481x2991
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Takes Part in 2+2 in South Korea [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
