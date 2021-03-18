Chargé d'Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Rob Rapson, arrives for the event in which he will initial the Special Measures Agreement with South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul, March 18, 2021. Attending the event were Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong, and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6561921
|VIRIN:
|210318-D-BN624-0062
|Resolution:
|5564x3702
|Size:
|14.23 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT