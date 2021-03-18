US, South Korean Officials Initial Special Measures Agreement

Chargé d'Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Rob Rapson, arrives for the event in which he will initial the Special Measures Agreement with South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul, March 18, 2021. Attending the event were Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong, and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

