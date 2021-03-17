An American Red Cross employee prepares equipment on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, March 17, 2021. Blood donated to the American Red Cross is used for transfusions and sometimes research studies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the image.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6560539 VIRIN: 210317-Z-CP771-1025 Resolution: 5931x3336 Size: 11.83 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members Donate Blood [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.