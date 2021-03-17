An American Red Cross employee tightens a blood pressure cuff on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, March 17, 2021. This blood drive took place in the JBCC gym. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the image.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6560544
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-CP771-1033
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|16.45 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
This work, Service Members donate blood [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS
