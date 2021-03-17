An American Red Cross employee tightens a blood pressure cuff on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, March 17, 2021. This blood drive took place in the JBCC gym. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the image.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6560544 VIRIN: 210317-Z-CP771-1033 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 16.45 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members donate blood [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.