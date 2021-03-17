An American Red Cross technician cleans up after a blood donation on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, March 17, 2021. All equipment is sterilized between usage to protect the volunteers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the image.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6560535 VIRIN: 210317-Z-CP771-1019 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.86 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members Donate Blood [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.