Service Members donate blood

An American Red Cross employee labels blood samples on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, March 17, 2021. Donated blood samples are tested to make sure they are safe for future transfusions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the image.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6560540
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-CP771-1027
|Resolution:
|5493x3090
|Size:
|10.3 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
