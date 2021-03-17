Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members Donate Blood [Image 3 of 10]

    Service Members Donate Blood

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    A technician for the American Red Cross sets up equipment for a blood donation on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, March 17, 2021. Most donations are about one pint of blood, plus a few small tubes for testing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the image.)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:30
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

