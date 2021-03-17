A technician for the American Red Cross sets up equipment for a blood donation on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, March 17, 2021. Most donations are about one pint of blood, plus a few small tubes for testing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the image.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6560533
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-CP771-1018
|Resolution:
|4884x2747
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members Donate Blood [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
