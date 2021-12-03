Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, talks to Col. Heath McCormick, Joint Multinational Simulations Center, and Lt. Col. Gregory Pavlichko, chief of operations at JMSC, at Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Rainey visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the organization’s operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Stahlberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6559916
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-RU667-729
|Resolution:
|3287x2670
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT