Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, left, and 7th Army Training Command commander Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie walk into the 7th ATC headquarters at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Rainey visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the organization’s operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6559914
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-WF617-3397
|Resolution:
|1068x870
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT