Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr

Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, left, and 7th Army Training Command commander Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie walk into the 7th ATC headquarters at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Rainey visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the organization’s operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

