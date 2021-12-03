U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk pilots prepare for take off from the Grafenwoehr Parade Field with leaders from 7th Army Training Command and the Combined Arms Center to observe a field training exercise conducted by 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the directorates’ operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6559912
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-WF617-3361
|Resolution:
|1344x896
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT