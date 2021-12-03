Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr

    Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk pilots prepare for take off from the Grafenwoehr Parade Field with leaders from 7th Army Training Command and the Combined Arms Center to observe a field training exercise conducted by 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the directorates’ operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    LTG Rainey

