Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk pilots take off from the Grafenwoehr Parade Field with leaders from 7th Army Training Command and the Combined Arms Center to observe a field training exercise conducted by 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the directorates’ operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

