    Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr [Image 1 of 5]

    Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    7th Army Training Command

    Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, talks to a Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Rainey visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the organization’s operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    LTG Rainey
    CombinedArmsCenter

