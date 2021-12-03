Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr

Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, talks to a Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Rainey visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the organization’s operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)
