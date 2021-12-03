Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, talks to a Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2021. Rainey visited a number of 7th Army Training Command’s sites to learn more about the organization’s operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 11:51 Photo ID: 6559911 VIRIN: 210312-A-WF617-3172 Resolution: 1344x896 Size: 1.19 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Arms Center commander visits Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.