100th ARW supports exercise Baltic Trident from RAF Fairford

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Alblinger, 100th Air Refueling Wing Staff Agency director, left, and Capt. Joseph Tomassi, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft for a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Fairford, March 16, 2021. The exercise will strengthen alliances and partnerships to deter aggression, maintain stability and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

