100th ARW supports exercise Baltic Trident from RAF Fairford

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Alblinger, 100th Air Refueling Wing Staff Agency director inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Fairford, March 16, 2021. The exercise will allow the Bloody Hundredth to become more agile and responsive to better support our European partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB