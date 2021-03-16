Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron and the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron review a checklist prior to a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Fairford, March 16, 2021. The exercise will strengthen alliances and partnerships to deter aggression, maintain stability and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 11:14 Photo ID: 6559907 VIRIN: 210316-F-TF218-1002 Resolution: 5477x3445 Size: 7.25 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports exercise Baltic Trident from RAF Fairford [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.