    100th ARW supports exercise Baltic Trident from RAF Fairford [Image 1 of 5]

    100th ARW supports exercise Baltic Trident from RAF Fairford

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron and the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron review a checklist prior to a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Fairford, March 16, 2021. The exercise will strengthen alliances and partnerships to deter aggression, maintain stability and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 11:14
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
    USAFE
    F-15
    KC-135
    EUCOM
    100th ARW
    Baltic Trident

