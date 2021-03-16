100th ARW supports exercise Baltic Trident from RAF Fairford

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Alblinger, 100th Air Refueling Wing Staff Agency director inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Fairford, March 16, 2021. Baltic Trident is an exercise focused on developing the wing’s agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6559909
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-TF218-1005
|Resolution:
|5953x3814
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
