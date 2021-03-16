100th ARW supports exercise Baltic Trident from RAF Fairford

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, sit on the flightline after flights supporting exercise Baltic Trident at RAF Fairford, March 16, 2021. The exercise will allow the Bloody Hundredth to become more agile and responsive to better support our European partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

