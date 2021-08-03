31st MEU conducts exercise with Force Design 2030 platoon

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dale Elbert, the company gunnery sergeant for Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), coordinates locations during exercise Noble Tempest on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2021. Noble Tempest is a force on force exercise designed to enhance the MEU’s ability to operate and maintain communication between smaller, more dispersed elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

